GINcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $378.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a market cap of $32,910.65 and $378.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,223.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.86 or 0.02102659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.63 or 0.03448701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00626082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00767668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00077270 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00025537 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00486483 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016059 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

