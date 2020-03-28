Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.10. Gladstone Land posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. Wedbush started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $237.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.66. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

