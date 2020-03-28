Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73,808 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of Glaukos worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Interwest Venture Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 1,013,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,013 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,577,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,844,000 after acquiring an additional 750,479 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 560,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after acquiring an additional 233,373 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,664,000 after acquiring an additional 124,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,081,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 109,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

GKOS traded down $3.86 on Friday, reaching $33.34. 852,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,397. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24 and a beta of 1.70. Glaukos Corp has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.