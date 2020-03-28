Global Digital Content Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $268,038.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00623728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016319 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000628 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool. The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

