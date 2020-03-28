Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by ADI Capital Management LLC

ADI Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 6.4% of ADI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ADI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Shares of GPN opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $176.90. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

