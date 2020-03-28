Global Social Chain Reaches Market Cap of $1.79 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, Indodax, OKEx and HADAX. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $1.79 million and $11,254.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.02529352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00194356 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Indodax, HADAX and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

