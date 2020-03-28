GlobalBoost-Y Achieves Market Cap of $61,951.38 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $61,951.38 and approximately $83.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,295.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.02055072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.04 or 0.03336401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00604726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00742193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00076608 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00025423 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00481419 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015858 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

