GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61,951.38

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $61,951.38 and approximately $83.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,219.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.02088480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.12 or 0.03426562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00617702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00748151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00077240 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00025926 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00480463 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016076 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.