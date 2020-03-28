Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Globus Medical worth $65,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.78.

NYSE:GMED opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

