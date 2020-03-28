GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GLYC. HC Wainwright cut their price target on GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.32 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.84 and a current ratio of 14.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

