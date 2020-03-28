GNY (GNY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,196.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 33% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. GNY has a market cap of $3.00 million and $3,196.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GNY has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. One GNY token can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.02523090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00195150 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00043122 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.