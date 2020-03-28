GoByte (GBX) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $175,464.70 and $11,258.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,212,600 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

