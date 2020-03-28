GoldFund (GFUN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,826.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $50,756.97 and $2,826.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005167 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.