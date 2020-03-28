Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,028 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.81% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSJY stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

