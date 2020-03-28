Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 221,607 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,890,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.99% of Virtu Financial worth $30,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 72,427 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from to in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $22.60 on Friday. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

