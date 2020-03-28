Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 235,920 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Mosaic worth $34,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,120,000 after acquiring an additional 521,591 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,298,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,901,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

In other Mosaic news, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

