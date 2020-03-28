Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 83,387 Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of Ra Pharmaceuticals worth $30,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,105,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,424,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000.

Ra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $47.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $101,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,054.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $493,832.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,163.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

RARX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

