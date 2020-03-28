Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 544.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.75% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $32,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,130,000 after buying an additional 40,677 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 443,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,052,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 264,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,951,000 after buying an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $55.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.92. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

