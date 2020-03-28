Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 206.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.97% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $34,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $56.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $75.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2605 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

