Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 448,420 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,547,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.98% of Alkermes worth $31,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Alkermes by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski bought 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $138,314.20. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,094.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. Alkermes Plc has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 179.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.69.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

