Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 610,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Cognex worth $33,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2,053.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 647,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after buying an additional 617,837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 320.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after buying an additional 322,118 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $14,771,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cognex by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 955,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,560,000 after purchasing an additional 259,332 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of CGNX opened at $43.30 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.