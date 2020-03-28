Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 368,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of EQT worth $34,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $5,266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

