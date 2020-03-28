Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255,373 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,874 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.73% of TowneBank worth $34,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TowneBank by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 87,127 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 13.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 96,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 1,745.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 392,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $17.00 on Friday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.14.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

