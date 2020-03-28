Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,085 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 6.79% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $33,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after buying an additional 401,300 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 507,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics NV has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

