Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $30.74 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,564 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.38% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $30,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWR. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,650,000 after acquiring an additional 363,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51,216 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $72.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

