Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $31.58 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Kilroy Realty worth $31,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,675,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after buying an additional 172,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE:KRC opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

