Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $32.42 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of AGCO worth $32,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AGCO from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

AGCO opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

