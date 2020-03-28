Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $32.93 Million Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,916 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Mongodb worth $32,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth about $6,211,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,144,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mongodb alerts:

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,355.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $54,024.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,894 shares of company stock worth $31,409,856. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.61. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.26.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. ValuEngine raised Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mongodb from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Mongodb Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.