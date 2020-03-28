Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $32.94 Million Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,389 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.50% of Amc Networks worth $32,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 1,858.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 1,992.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The company had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

