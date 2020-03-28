Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $33.12 Million Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $33,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $149.99 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target (up previously from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

