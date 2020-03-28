Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $34.47 Million Stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,808 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Acacia Communications worth $34,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. XR Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,592 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $161,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,385 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $148,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $597,419. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ACIA stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACIA. BidaskClub downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

