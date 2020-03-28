Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $34.92 Million Stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 158,010 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Novocure worth $34,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 595.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $411,237.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,997.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $286,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -818.75 and a beta of 2.27. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

