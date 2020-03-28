Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 117.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.90% of GrafTech International worth $30,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAF. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $17,430,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $12,781,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $10,798,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 4,025.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 442,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 407,335 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

