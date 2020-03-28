Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550,034 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.55% of TFS Financial worth $30,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in TFS Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 12,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TFS Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TFS Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $83,406.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

