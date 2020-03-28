Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 487,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of UGI worth $32,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $26.06 on Friday. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

