Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,709,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 258,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.96% of Crossamerica Partners worth $30,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 47,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keenan D. Lynch acquired 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,223.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mickey Kim acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,531 shares in the company, valued at $151,352.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,145 shares of company stock valued at $197,121.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $9.45 on Friday. Crossamerica Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $349.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $512.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

