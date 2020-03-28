Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Cut by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.89.

NYSE GS opened at $158.34 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

