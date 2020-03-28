Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 207,641 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.56% of Granite Construction worth $33,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GVA shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

GVA stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $670.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.