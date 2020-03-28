Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 28,429 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Landstar System worth $34,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Landstar System by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.24.

Shares of LSTR opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.58. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

