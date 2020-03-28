Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Nevro worth $30,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nevro from $142.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

NVRO stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $148.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

