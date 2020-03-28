Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $31,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter worth $784,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,350,000 after purchasing an additional 218,678 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,333,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $62.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.86. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

