Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of ViaSat worth $33,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ViaSat by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ViaSat by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,271,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in ViaSat by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ViaSat by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $4,872,141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViaSat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.01.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

