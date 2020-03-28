Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 126.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 243,209 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $34,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after buying an additional 49,749 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,247,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323 over the last three months. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.