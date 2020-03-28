Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.40% of Albany International worth $34,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,347,000 after acquiring an additional 89,092 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 81,914 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth $5,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIN. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Albany International stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.53. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.28 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

