Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,979,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of NCR worth $33,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 1,445.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in NCR by 1,508.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in NCR by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NCR from $34.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NCR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

