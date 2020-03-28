Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 241,259 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Manhattan Associates worth $30,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.62. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.