Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.11% of Medpace worth $33,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

