Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 11,115 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $30,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

NYSE SITE opened at $70.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $972,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,900 shares of company stock worth $6,588,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

