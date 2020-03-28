Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 123,117 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $30,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $24.38 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

