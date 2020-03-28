Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 18,107 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Williams-Sonoma worth $34,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.84.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

